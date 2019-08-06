‘The triads came out to strike us’: Protests and running battles in Hong Kong

Hong Kong witnessed the most widespread and sustained clashes so far with tear gas fired at more than a dozen locations as police, protesters and baton-wielding thugs fought running battles overnight. FRANCE 24’s Daniel Quinlan reports.

China’s semi-autonomous financial hub has suffered weeks of sometimes violent protests that began with opposition to a now-suspended extradition law before swelling into a broader backlash against the city’s government and its political masters in Beijing.

Police on Tuesday said they arrested 148 people following a day and night of chaos in which protesters paralysed traffic and attacked 21 police stations. Protesters accused thugs from the local “triad” gangs, who side with Beijing’s government, of attacking them with knives and batons.

Click on the player above to watch the report.