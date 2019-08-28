Skip to main content
Conflict in the Middle East: the rise of weaponised drones

Issued on: Modified:

Video by: Wassim NASR

Non-state actors in the Middle East are now using drones in the conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Although Lebanon's Hezbollah was the first to develop this capacity back in 2004, the Syrian civil war and the Iraq war have shown how civilian drones can be used in a war effort and even weaponised to confront modern armies. But it is in Yemen that many new techniques and technologies are being tested by Houthi militias and their Iranian backers, in the air and at sea.

