Nigeria start-up makes prosthetic limbs for amputees using 3D printing

A start-up in Nigeria is helping victims of violence rebuild their lives by offering them free prosthetic limbs created with a 3D printer.

The artificial limbs are produced at a lab in Yola, in the northeast of the country, where thousands have been killed in injured in unrest including terror attacks and clashes over land between farmers and nomadic herders.

By using a 3D printer to create the prosthetics, costs are vastly reduced compared to traditional manufacturing techniques.

"The lab itself hasn't really been operational for more than two months and we have already impacted five...you know six kids with limbs including a police officer also who lost his limb in the line of duty,” said Muhammed Ibrahim, a founding partner of the lab. “So it is much cheaper, much much cheaper.”

The lab is part of the government-backed Northeast Humanitarian and Innovation Hub, set up in 2018 to encourage technological solutions to some of the regions social problems.

It already has a list of more than 100 people in the region waiting for one of the prosthetic limbs.