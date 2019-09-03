Bolsonaro gun policies driving fears among victims of domestic violence

Brazil has one of the highest rates of femicides in the world, with an average of four women killed every day. In many cases, these murders are committed at home, by spouses or ex-partners. The recent push by President Jair Bolsonaro's government to ease access to weapons is worrying those who combat violence against women. Others, though, argue that having a gun would give women the edge when it comes to self-defence.