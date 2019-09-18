New York State bans sale of flavoured e-cigarettes

The state of New York became the first in the United States to ban all flavoured e-cigarettes on Tuesday, after an outbreak of lung illnesses tied to vaping. The federal government is preparing a crackdown of its own. The ban takes effect immediately and comes days after Governor Andrew Cuomo called for emergency action. Sixty-eight percent of the e-cigarette market is made up of flavoured products. "These are obviously targeted to young people, and highly effective at targeting young people", Cuomo said in a news conference. According to the state, use among high schoolers has skyrocketed -- from 10.5% in 2014 to over 27% in 2018. The ban also comes as federal authorities investigate hundreds of cases of serious respiratory illnesses in vaping users and at least seven deaths.