'Widespread sniper fire' as death toll soars in Iraq protests

The toll from four days of violent unrest in Iraq rose to 72 killed and hundreds more wounded, police and medics said on Saturday, as authorities lifted a days-long curfew in Baghdad that protesters had defied. FRANCE 24's correspondent Simona Foltyn has the details.

More than 3,000 people have also been injured since the protests against chronic unemployment, poor public services and widespread corruption erupted in the capital on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said.

Rights activists said police snipers shot at protesters on Friday, escalating violent tactics used by the security forces that have included live fire, tear gas and water cannons.

But the security forces have also accused gunmen of hiding among demonstrators to shoot at police. Several policemen have been killed.

Click on the player above to watch the report by our correspondent in Baghdad, Simona Foltyn.