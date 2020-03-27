France sanctions use of chloroquine for certain patients with coronavirus

Professor Didier Raoult, the head of a university hospital institute in Marseilles, France. © france 24 screengrab

The French government has officially sanctioned prescriptions of chloroquine to treat certain coronavirus patients. Speaking about chloroquine, Jérôme Salomon, France's director general of health, said: "This ensures continued treatment of patients who have been treated for several years for a chronic condition with this drug, but also allows a temporary authorization to allow certain patients with coronavirus to benefit from this therapeutic route."