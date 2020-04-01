Skip to main content
Museums around the world offer virtual tours during coronavirus lockdown

Paris's Louvre Museum, which features Leonardo da Vinci's painting, "Mona Lisa", is one of the cultural institutions offering virtual tours during the coronavirus pandemic.
Paris's Louvre Museum, which features Leonardo da Vinci's painting, "Mona Lisa", is one of the cultural institutions offering virtual tours during the coronavirus pandemic. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Paris’s Louvre, Russia’s Hermitage, and the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC: these are some of the world’s great museums offering virtual tours and sneak peeks in lieu of actual visits during the coronavirus pandemic. The list also includes Paris’s Grand Palais, which postponed the scheduled opening of its exhibition on the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. FRANCE 24’s Encore! programme examines the online offerings.

