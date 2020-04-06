Airbnb offers housing for French health workers on coronavirus frontline

Julie, who works at a doctors’ surgery near Avignon, is now living in a holiday home made available through Airbnb. © FRANCE 24 screen grab

Airbnb in France has launched an online platform to offer free accommodation to medical staff and social workers on the coronavirus frontline, following a similar initiative in Italy, Europe’s hardest-hit country.The scheme has helped house people like Julie, who works at a doctors’ surgery near Avignon and was living with her vulnerable grandparents before.“I prefer to isolate myself and protect my grandparents,” she explains. “It’s a great initiative that should be publicised as much as possible.”Click on the player above to watch the report by Erika Olavarria and Ellen Gainsford.