Businesses in France struggle with steep losses during coronavirus outbreak

French airline parts maker Cevifal has seen its business cut in half during the coronavirus crisis. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

Hammered by the coronavirus crisis, French airline parts maker Cefival has seen its business cut in half in just a few weeks. Management has yet to receive a response to an application for a government-guaranteed loan of €3 million.In the hospitality sector, chef Olivier Lebail hasn’t had a diner in his restaurant since mid-March. He’s required to advance the furlough pay of his one employee, but so far has been denied his loan request. “If I don’t get minimum €30,000 in three weeks, I’ll have to shut for good,” Lebail tells FRANCE 24.