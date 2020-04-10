Some bread and wine with that? Cheese shop adapts to stay afloat during France's lockdown

An employee of a cheese shop in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, stocks shelves during the country's coronavirus lockdown. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

Saving a business calls for creativity. In a cheese shop west of Paris, manager Augustin Denous and his employees have made changes to continue working during France’s coronavirus lockdown. The shop is meticulously observing safety guidelines, with only two customers allowed in at a time, and Denous has been ordering bread to help his customers avoid going to too many stores. The shop has also been selling more wine. Standing in his rollerblades, the shop's deliveryman, Franck Andersen, tells FRANCE 24: “We want to help people out. We know we have quality products and a way to keep working.”