Hezbollah carves out leading role in Lebanon's Covid-19 fight

With Lebanon’s public health system struggling amid a deep economic crisis, the paramilitary group Hezbollah has marshalled its resources to play a prominent part in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.Hezbollah has contributed tens of thousands of medics and volunteers, as well as ambulances and equipment, to the fight against Covid-19.But political rivals say privately funding a parallel health network undermines the delicate power-sharing balance that underpins Lebanon’s government.Click on the player above to watch the report by Leila Molana-Allen.