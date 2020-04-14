'Fans can wash their hands': Burundi's football league carries on, untroubled by Covid-19 pandemic

While sport fans around the world have been starved of action amid coronavirus-induced lockdowns, Burundi's football season is carrying on largely unperturbed — a decision some fans believe is endangering players and supporters alike.Outside the Intwari stadium, in the capital Bujumbura, fans have their temperature checked and are required to wash their hands. But once they are inside the stadium, no social distancing or sanitary measures are enforced.Click on the player above to watch the report.