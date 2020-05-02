Fashion designers sew medical gowns for New York hospital staff

When they saw pictures of health workers in their city struggling with a lack of protective gear, a trio of fashion designers from New York’s famed garment district stitched together a plan to help out.The designers, who work for haute couture label Oscar de la Renta, launched their own line of hospital gowns for health workers on the Covid-19 frontline — an initiative they've called Garment District for Gowns.They teamed up with local seamstresses to produce almost 10,000 gowns a week, a figure they hope to triple soon.FRANCE 24's Jessica Le Masurier and Céline Bruneau report.