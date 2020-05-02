Greece is beating Covid-19, but more economic pain beckons

Greece has recorded one of the lowest numbers of Covid-19 fatalities in Europe — a success largely attributed to the discipline of its population under lockdown. After a decade of financial crisis and austerity halved the country’s healthcare budget, the public is well aware that hospitals remain vulnerable. But even as they earn praise for their exemplary response to the pandemic, Greeks are fearful the country will slip back into an economic crisis as painful as the last. Click on the player above to watch the report by Alexia Kefalas, Nathalie Savaricas and Serafim Yannopoulos.