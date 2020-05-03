Moscow hospitals struggle with late surge in coronavirus cases

Covid-19 took hold relatively late in Russia but is now spreading fast, with the country recording a record surge in cases. At Moscow’s hospitals, unreliable testing is compounded by problems isolating the sick. Dozens of hospitals have been requisitioned to take in Covid-19 patients, but they were not designed for treating infectious diseases. Faced with the emergency, the city authorities are building a new 800-bed hospital with high-tech equipment, part of which is already in service. FRANCE 24’s Elena Volochine, Nigina Beroeva and Pavel Sergueev report.