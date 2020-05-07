Paris by Night: FRANCE 24 meets night wanderers amid Covid-19 lockdown

Screengrab of people wandering around at night through an empty Paris. © FRANCE 24 screengrab.

France’s lockdown measures are among the strictest in Europe as the country bids to stamp out the Covid-19 pandemic. Paris is usually known for its night wanderers but the last few weeks has seen its lively and vibrant atmosphere replaced by calm and silence. However, not all Parisians are respecting lockdown measures and FRANCE 24 went out to meet them. Some are simply wandering the streets. Others are out and about because the streets are what they call home.