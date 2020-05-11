From lockdown, to ‘locks off’: Hair salons fully booked as France reopens for business

Hair salons are fully booked as France reopens for business after eight weeks under lockdown. © FRANCE 24 screen grab

French hairdressers reopened on Monday after eight weeks under lockdown, ready to welcome an onslaught of clients. Around 60 percent of French people say they will book an appointment for a haircut within the first week, with some salons already fully booked for the next three weeks. They are required to put health and safety measures in place including protective masks, regular cleaning and prohibiting comforts such as magazines and hot drinks. FRANCE 24's Nadia Massih and Clovis Casali report.