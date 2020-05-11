Skip to main content
Paris suburb distributes free masks as France eases lockdown measures

© FRANCE 24 screengrab
Video by: James ANDRE

Faced with critical shortages at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, French authorities initially rejected the notion of a generalised use of face masks before finally touting the device as essential, and in some situations compulsory. The government is now relying on mayors acros France to organise distributions of face masks as the country gradually ends eight weeks of strict lockdown. FRANCE 24's reporters James André and Alexandra Quarini followed volunteers going door to door in the suburb of Les Lilas, east of Paris, to distribute the precious items freely.

