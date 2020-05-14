'Dead and soulless': Covid-19 strips Cannes of films, stars and tourists

This should have been the biggest week of the year for Cannes, when cinema's movers and shakers descend on the French Riviera for the world's most glamorous film festival, showering the city's businesses with cash. Instead, the festival's cancellation has dealt a mighty blow to the local economy, with Covid-19 now threatening further havoc during the all-important summer holiday season. Deprived of its biggest attraction, the city has turned its famed Palais des Festivals into a shelter for the homeless, keeping them safe from the virus. FRANCE 24's Achraf Abid and Clovis Casali report.