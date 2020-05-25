Parisians flock to painters’ haven of Barbizon for breath of fresh air

Parisians stroll around Barbizon enjoying an extended weekend during the Ascension holiday. © France 24

After two months of lockdown and with the French capital's gardens still shut to the public, Parisians starved of nature are flocking to the picturesque village of Barbizon, a gateway to the vast forest of Fontainebleau and a magnet for art lovers. Relieved by the sudden influx of visitors, local business owners are now hoping for the prompt return of foreign tourists, who made up more than a third of all visitors before the pandemic. FRANCE 24’s Jonathan Walsh and Emerald Maxwell report.