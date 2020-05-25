Tourists trickle back as Charleston reopens after Covid-19 shutdown

South Carolina was among the first US states to start easing stay-at-home orders imposed to halt the spread of Covid-19. In the city of Charleston, a magnet for tourists, the lockdown has helped keep infection numbers low. But the economic impact has been devastating, and with visitors still only a trickle, business owners say the road to recovery will be a long one. FRANCE 24’s Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani report.