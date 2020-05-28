Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Protecting or profiling? French divided over launch of coronavirus tracing app

Issued on: Modified:

© FRANCE 24 screengrab
Video by: Catherine NORRIS-TRENT

French lawmakers on Wednesday approved a government-backed cellphone app that will alert users if they have been in contact with a person infected by the coronavirus. Set to be launched this weekend, the StopCovid app – use of which will remain voluntary – is designed to keep track of users who have been in close proximity over a two-week period. Privacy defenders have expressed fears that the app marks the first step towards a society under constant online surveillance. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent reports.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.