Face masks compulsory in Texas as US sets new worldwide single-day Covid-19 case record

Video by: Shirli SITBON

The US has seen another spike of confirmed cases of coronavirus as the country prepares to celebrate its Independence Day. On Thursday, the US reported more than 55,000 new cases, a new global record for the pandemic. Towns and cities that had eased lockdowns reimposed restrictions, and in Texas, face masks are now compulsory for residents of counties with more than 20 Covid-19 cases.