Latin America tops 4 million Covid-19 cases, with Brazil hardest hit

Brazil has recorded nearly 68,000 new Covid-19 infections in one day, a new global record. The country has more than 2.2 million cases and 82,500 deaths, making it the second-worst hit country in the world. Even as the coronavirus spreads across Latin America, many of the region’s governments are looking to ease sanitary restrictions to offset the looming social and economic crisis.