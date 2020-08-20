LEBANON

Lebanon’s Tripoli port scrambles to fill in for blast-ravaged Beirut

Just over two weeks after the devastating blast that ravaged Beirut and its port, providing aid and goods to the city’s population is a mammoth task, as Lebanon is a country that imports more than 80 percent of its food. The explosion left over 300,000 people homeless and the situation is made worse by the country's crippling economic crisis. With Beirut's port knocked out of service, the smaller hub of Tripoli, 80 kilometres up the coast, is scrambling to make up for the shortfall. A report by FRANCE 24's Clovis Casali, Abdallah Malkawi and Karim Yahiaoui.