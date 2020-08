BEIRUT

Children’s workshops in Beirut aim to detect trauma after port blast

A UNICEF staff member sits with children during a workshop in a public park in Beirut. © France 24 screen grab

UNICEF and local NGOs hope to give children who experienced the August 4 port blast in Beirut a chance to express their emotions through painting, colouring and play, while keeping an eye out for those who need more psychological support. FRANCE 24’s Zohra Ben Miloud and Thameen Al-Kheetan report.