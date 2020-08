COLOMBIA

Covid-19 in Colombia: FRANCE 24 reports from hard-hit Bogota as lockdown ends

Colombia will enter a period of 'selective' quarantine when its official five months of national coronavirus lockdown finishes at the end of August. The number of Covid-19 cases has skyrocketed there in the past two months, but working life has already resumed for many. FRANCE 24 meets healthcare workers in hard-hit Bogota and discovers precarious working conditions and anxiety about the future.