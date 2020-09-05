IVORY COAST

Macron meets Ivory Coast President Ouattara after election U-turn

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara met French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday just days after announcing he would run for a third-term despite protests by opponents who say the constitution bars him from contesting the October vote. Douglas Yates, professor of political science at the American University in Paris, looks at the implications of Ouattara's U-turn for Macron, who had publicly welcomed the Ivorian leader's earlier decision not to seek a third term.