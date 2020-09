FRANCE

'It was the most horrible four hours of my life,' says survivor of Hyper Cacher attack

Hyper Cacher attack survivor Zarie Sibony. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Zarie Sibony was working as a cashier at a Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in Paris when it became the scene of a gruesome attack and hostage-taking by a jihadist gunman in 2015. On Tuesday, she will testify at a Paris court as the attacker's accomplices go on trial.