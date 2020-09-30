Trump vs Biden: Watch the full presidential debate

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden trade barbs at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

Democrat Joe Biden told a raging President Donald Trump to "shut up" in a chaotic opening debate that turned almost immediately into a shouting match weeks ahead of the most tense US election in recent memory. The two rivals battled fiercely over Trump’s record on the coronavirus pandemic, heathcare, the economy and even their respective families in a chaotic and bad-tempered debate marked by personal insults and the incumbent president’s repeated interruptions. Click on the player above to watch the full debate.