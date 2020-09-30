Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Nagorno-Karabakh
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Trump vs Biden: Watch the full presidential debate

Issued on: Modified:

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden trade barbs at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020.
US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden trade barbs at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Democrat Joe Biden told a raging President Donald Trump to "shut up" in a chaotic opening debate that turned almost immediately into a shouting match weeks ahead of the most tense US election in recent memory. The two rivals battled fiercely over Trump’s record on the coronavirus pandemic, heathcare, the economy and even their respective families in a chaotic and bad-tempered debate marked by personal insults and the incumbent president’s repeated interruptions. Click on the player above to watch the full debate.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.