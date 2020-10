In Lesbos, migrants and locals fear new tent camp will simply be Moria 2.0

Greek police moved thousands of migrants stranded on the island of Lesbos into a new tent camp after a fire last month razed the country's biggest migrant camp. FRANCE 24's James André, Erika Olavarria and Mayssa Awad met with the unhappy residents of a temporary replacement facility that was built after the fire.