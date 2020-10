ON THE GROUND

Candidates in final stretch of Guinea's presidential election

When voters in Guinea head to the polls on Sunday, they will have to choose between 12 candidates for the presidency, including incumbent Alpha Condé. While the 82-year-old president’s supporters are certain of a victory, so are those of his main opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo. FRANCE 24’s Malick Diakité, Elimane Ndao and Emmanuelle Landais report.