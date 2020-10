'I'd rather die at sea': The Lebanese attempting to flee to Cyprus

The economic crisis in Lebanon has spurred some to attempt to flee the country by boat. © Samia Metheni / FRANCE 24

Plunged into poverty by economic crisis, hundreds of people in Lebanon have recently attempted to flee the country via the dangerous sea crossing between the port city of Tripoli and Cyprus, 160 km away.FRANCE 24 met two of those who recently attempted the crossing, only to be turned away by the Cypriot authorities.