ON THE GROUND

Fearing for their lives, thousands flee Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenian town of Goris

© FRANCE 24 screengrab

Video by: Luke SHRAGO

Since fighting erupted three weeks ago in Nagorno-Karabakh – an Armenian separatist enclave in Azerbaijan – thousands of people have fled their homes to seek safety elsewhere. As the conflict rages on, FRANCE 24 met with some of the refugees in the Armenian town of Goris.