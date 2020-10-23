 Skip to main content
‘This is our land’: Amid exodus, some Stepanakert residents carry on in Nagorno-Karabakh

Issued on: Modified:

At least half of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto capital, Stepanakert, has fled since the conflict began in late September.
At least half of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto capital, Stepanakert, has fled since the conflict began in late September. © France 24 screengrab
Video by: Luke SHRAGO

Almost a month after fighting first erupted over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan, thousands have fled their homes in the breakaway region’s main city, Stepanakert, leaving its streets largely deserted and its shops mostly closed. Yet some residents have chosen to stay, determined to continue living on what they view as their land. FRANCE 24’s Luke Shrago and Tarek Kai report.

