France’s Covid-19 sniffer dogs

Video by: Claire PACCALIN

Could sniffer dogs be an answer to overstretched Covid-19 testing programmes? Researchers at the Alfort National Veterinary School near Paris have trained a group of dogs to detect Covid-19 in samples of human sweat taken from hospital patients. The system is already being used in Australia, Argentina, Lebanon and the UAE, but it has yet to obtain the go-ahead from the French government. Please be assured, the dogs are not exposed to any harm or danger. Claire Paccalin and Eleonore Vanel report.