 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

France’s Covid-19 sniffer dogs

Issued on: Modified:

Video by: Claire PACCALIN

Could sniffer dogs be an answer to overstretched Covid-19 testing programmes? Researchers at the Alfort National Veterinary School near Paris have trained a group of dogs to detect Covid-19 in samples of human sweat taken from hospital patients. The system is already being used in Australia, Argentina, Lebanon and the UAE, but it has yet to obtain the go-ahead from the French government. Please be assured, the dogs are not exposed to any harm or danger. Claire Paccalin and Eleonore Vanel report.  

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.