Anxiety and joy in DC: A look back at the long wait for US election results

Joe Biden supporters celebrate in Washington DC on November 7, 2020. © Juliette Montilly / France 24

It was an endless wait, followed by an explosion of joy among supporters of now president-elect Joe Biden in Washington DC, where he won 93 percent of the vote. FRANCE 24 looks back at four days that gripped the country, between the polls closing and the declaration of the winner of the 2020 US presidential election.