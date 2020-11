Beaten by police: The images of music producer's assault that have shocked France

A still from security camera footage showing police beating a man at a music studio in Paris on November 21, 2020. © Screengrab France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Footage of police beating an unarmed Black music producer in his own studio have sparked shock and condemnation across France. The video captured by CCTV and members of the public show police repeatedly hitting the man with fists and truncheons, while the victim has said that they also hurled racial slurs at him.