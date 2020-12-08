World climate day: 5 years on, pressure high to breathe life into Paris deal

Five years ago, countries agreed a plan to chart humanity's path away from climate catastrophe, with the landmark Paris deal paving the way to a greener, healthier future. Yet carbon pollution has continued its steady rise as temperature records tumble with increasing regularity. Following a year of raging wildfires and record megastorms, heads of state will this week seek to breathe new life into the Paris Agreement. FRANCE 24's Environment Editor Mairead Dundas explains.