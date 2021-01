ON THE GROUND

US President Joe Biden: A return to 'normalcy'?

Joe Biden-themed items for sale in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. © France 24

Vice-president under Barack Obama and a senator for 36 years, Joe Biden is a political figure familiar to most Americans. To many, he may lack the charisma of the previous Democratic president, but after a tumultuous four years in US politics, is he the steady pair of hands the nation needs?