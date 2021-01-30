Skip to main content
Live
#Russia
#Vaccine
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
ON THE GROUND

Japan's Covid-19 rebels break curfew by staying out late in bars, restaurants

Issued on: Modified:

Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Under the state of emergency Japan declared in early January to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, all residents should be at home by 8pm every night. However, to the delight of students and shift workers, some restaurants and bars are opening covertly and not closing until 1am. But as Covid-19 cases surge once again, the government's patience is wearing thin. Parliament is expected to pass a law next week that will allow police to issue fines of up to 2,300 euros if bars and restaurants refuse to close early.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.