Brazil NGO brings oxygen to Covid-19 sufferers forced to seek treatment at home

Oxygen tanks at the headquarters of the NGO SOS Amazonas in Manaus, BraziL © REUTERS / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

An NGO in Manaus in Brazil's Amazonas state is scrambling to supply oxygen to Covid-19 patients who are being treated by family and friends in their homes, with overwhelmed hospitals in the hard-hit region running out of both oxygen and beds.