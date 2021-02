Pots and pans protest: Growing signs of public anger after Myanmar coup

People bang pots and pans in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

The clatter of pots and pans and the honking of car horns rang out across Myanmar's Yangon on Tuesday evening, in protest against the military coup that swept the country Monday, in perhaps the first sign of public resistance to the takeover.