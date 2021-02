Covid breath tests: Could this rapid testing method be a 'game changer'?

A man breathes into a Covid-19 testing device in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on February 1, 2021. © Reuters / France 24

Video by: Sam BALL

The Netherlands this week began rolling out the use of a Covid test that analyses people's breath to detect the virus and can deliver a result in less than a minute. Could such devices prove a game changer in efforts to track and stop the spread of the pandemic?