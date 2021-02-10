Skip to main content
Live
#Impeachment
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Trump was 'inciter in chief' says leading impeachment manager

Issued on: Modified:

Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Democrats begin formally making their case on Wednesday that former President Donald #Trump should be convicted for inciting the #US Capitol siege, a day after a divided Senate concluded his #impeachment trial could proceed. US Representative Jamie Raskin, now in his third two-year term representing parts of Maryland and a constitutional law expert, was defending the legality of considering impeachment charges against a former president.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.