Myanmar coup: 'Generation Z' protesters get creative to make their voices heard

Anti-coup protesters in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 10, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

From ghosts, to beauty queens and inflatable bathtubs … Young protesters in Myanmar are turning to humour and creativity as a way to gain international attention and spread their message on social media as they demonstrate against the military coup that overthrew the country's democratically elected government on February 1.