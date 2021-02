Lanterns, lion dances and Covid 19: Lunar New Year celebrations around the world

A lantern on display in Sydney, Australia, to mark the Lunar New Year. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Video by: Sam BALL

Dozens of countries rang in the Lunar New Year this Friday, February 12, and although this year's festivities have been curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, people across the globe have been finding ways to celebrate the start of the Year of the Ox, from underwater lion dances to fantastical lantern displays.