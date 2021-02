ON THE GROUND

Fun for those at home as Brazil’s carnival goes online

Rio de Janeiro's famed street carnival is to be celebrated online because of Covid-19. © France 24 screengrab

The pandemic has forced Rio de Janeiro to shut down its famed carnival this year as Brazil, the country with the world's second highest Covid-19 death toll, struggles to contain the virus. But the celebrations have moved online in a bid to bring the fun, if not the party, home. Laura Damase, Tim Vickery and Mariam Kone.