Covax: Vaccine-sharing scheme begins, but will it be enough?

A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in ABidjan, Ivory COast on Monday, March 1, 2021. © AFP / FRANCE 24

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine supplied by Covax — a global scheme to provide free inoculations to poorer countries. Other nations have also begun taking delivery of vaccines from Covax. However, most developing countries still lag far behind richer nations in the race to inoculate their populations, with wealthier countries accused of hoarding supplies.